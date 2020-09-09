Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

DHA protest: FIR against Karachi residents challenged in court

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
DHA protest: FIR against Karachi residents challenged in court

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court challenging the registration of an FIR against DHA protesters.

On September 2, the CBC had filed a case against the protesters who staged a demonstration outside its office on Khayaban-e-Rahat on August 31. Hundreds of men, women, and children participated in the protest after their houses were submerged in heavy monsoon rains on August 27. Most areas didn’t have power for over 70 hours and some areas, such as Khayaban-e-Bukhari and Mujahid, remain flooded.

The petition said that the DHA residents face many difficulties because of the monsoon rains in August, adding that there was water outside their houses for many days and they suffered many losses after their possessions were washed away.

The CBC assured the protesters that their demands will be met. Some of the protesters found out after 60 hours that a case has been registered against them.

The court has stopped the police from carrying out an investigation against the protesters. The respondents have given till September 24 to submit their replies.

DHA protest FIR

The case has been registered by Munawwar Hussain, an employee of the CBC, at the Darakhshan police station.

Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 147 (punishment for rioting), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Related: We’re parha likha, only ‘posh’ violence please, say DHA protestors

The FIR claims that a group of 30 to 35 people forcefully entered the CBC building on Khayaban-e-Rahat. The protesters have been accused of the following things:

  • Fighting with the security guards and police
  • Interfering with the work of CBC employees because of which they weren’t able to work from 12pm to 8pm
  • Harassing people
  • Spreading terror
  • Using offensive language against government institutions
  • Breaking office windows and flower pots

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

