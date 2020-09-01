Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: Two injured as cracker attack targets Mominabad police station

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi: Two injured as cracker attack targets Mominabad police station

Photo: SAMAA File

Two police officers were injured after unidentified men hurled a cracker bomb at a police station in Karachi’s Mominabad, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the bomb disposal squad, an RGD-1 grenade was used in the attack. Further evidence is being collected from the site with the help of CCTV cameras.

The police said that multiple such attempts have been previously made as well to harm the police station.

The police officers injured in the attack have been identified as Saeed and Umar. They have been shifted to a hospital. The police suspect that the perpetrators are from a terrorist organisation.

Previously in 2014, explosives were found from a block of the police station. In the same year later, some unknown men had kept 5kg of explosives in the building and escaped.

In both of these incidents the attack was prevented by the disposal squad.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cracker Attack Karachi mominabad police station
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.