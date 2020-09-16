Karachi man sentenced to death in blue car robbery-murder case

He murdered four people in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, other areas

Serial killer Khalid Zafar was accused of murdering four people during robberies in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas.

The accused would rob pharmacies and grocery stores, and shoot anyone resisting the attempts.

Zafar, who was reportedly angry with his parents, would commit robberies using his father's blue Corolla car. He had become a symbol of fear for store owners.

The accused had killed four people during a period of eight months in 2004, according to the police.

The court sentenced him to death on two counts of murder. He was also ordered to pay Rs0.5 million to relatives of the victims.