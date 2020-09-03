Karachi: Clifton KPT Underpass reopened after temporary closure

The KPT Underpass in Karachi’s Clifton has been reopened after being temporarily closed for traffic on Thursday over fears of structural damage after the monsoon rains, according to the traffic police.

During the monsoon rains that battered the city last week, the underpass was completed flooded.

The traffic police had said that the decision was taken to protect motorists from any potential threat. “A technical team has been called for the examination of the underpass,” a traffic police officer said. The technical experts assessed the site and declared it safe for traffic.

Following this, a number of posts emerged on social media mentioning the weakening walls of the underpass and the threats they pose. People criticised the Clifton Cantonment Board and the local government.

#KPT underpass at #Clifton has been sealed after information of the overhead becoming weak! #KarachiRains — Danali Dahraj (@DahrajDanali) September 3, 2020

Some people fear that Upper Walls of clifton underpass going to fall anytime on moving cars or bike riders and corrupt CBC has the nerve to file FIR against effected residents of DHA & Clifton.. #Karachi — Muhammad Junaid (@junaidmuhammadd) September 2, 2020

Multiple roads were submerged and underpasses such as the Punjab Chowrangi underpass and Drigh Road underpass were inundated with rain water after the monsoon rains in the city.

DHA residents protest in Karachi

On Monday, DHA and Clifton residents staged a protest at the CBC office over non-availability of civic facilities and poor condition of storm water drains in DHA during the spell of rain—which flooded their houses, streets and roads.

At that protest, the residents announced to stage a second protest at the DHA office near the National Medical Center on Thursday, but later cancelled their plan.

One protestor told SAMAA Digital it was cancelled as the CBC administration had registered an FIR against DHA residents for holding the first protest.

“It is an attempt to stop us from protesting for our rights before the DHA Office,” he said, adding that it is a banana republic in which no one has the right to record their protest before the mighty.

“I have no electricity since last Thursday when the torrential rain was reported in Karachi and no one is ready to listen,” he added.