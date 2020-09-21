Karachi rape case: In custody suspects’ DNA matches rapists’

The DNA samples of two suspects arrested in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s PIB Colony have matched the DNA found at the crime scene, the police said on Monday.

“Their fingerprints also matched with the fingerprints found on the body,” a police officer said.

Last week, the police arrested two suspects, Faiz and Abdullah, in the case. Both of them were under the influence of drugs when the crime was committed. According to the police, Faiz first raped the six-year-old and then murdered her. “Abdullah raped the girl after she died,” the police said.

They then carried the body on a trolley to a nearby park and threw it in a trash can.

Another suspect, Nawaz, who was detained for interrogation when the investigation into the case started, has been released after no evidence was found against him.

The victim’s grandfather has demanded that the perpetrators be executed publicly.

The case

The body of the girl was found from a trash can in the park on September 6. It had multiple torture marks and was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to the police, the autopsy reports revealed that she had been raped.

Medico-legal officer Dr Shazia said that the six-year-old was hit with a heavy object on the head multiple times which resulted in her death.

A missing person complaint of the six-year-old was filed by her family two days before her body was found. Her father said that she had gone to a nearby vendor to buy food for herself.

Incident sparks protests

The incident sparked anger among residents after which they protested on University Road after her burial on Sunday. They demanded that the perpetrators be punished immediately.

After news of the incident spread, people on Twitter and other social media platforms and expressed their anger. Following this, #JusticeforMawra started trending.

Earlier in 2020, the Senate approved the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019. The legislation aimed to ensure the protection of children.

A helpline was set up to report missing children and Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) has been established to issue an alert for a missing child.

ZARRA coordinates with all relevant law enforcement agencies across provinces and maintains an online database of children abducted and missing.