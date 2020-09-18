Friday, September 18, 2020  | 29 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

KMC anti-encroachment teams targets Karachi’s District East

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
KMC anti-encroachment teams targets Karachi’s District East

The KMC anti-encroachment targeted on Friday District East for the removal of encroachments in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed zones.

A KMC team, on the instructions of Karachi administrator Iftikhar Shallwani, conducted operations in Bahadurabad, Sharfabad and Jamshed Town.

They confiscated electric generators placed on footpaths and service roads in Bahadurabad and Sharfabad. Heavy machinery, including a crane and lifter, were also used.

In Jamshed zone, the KMC team confiscated hotel tables, chairs and cabins placed on service roads and footpaths. Gas cylinders were also removed.     

They demolished tandoor shops, extra shutters and illegal walls constructed on government land.

Two people were arrested for disturbing the KMC operation.

KMC anti-encroachment department senior director Bashir Siddiqui said the department is continuing its operation on the directives of the country’s top court. Siddiqui said the team was even active during the lockdown.

encroachments Karachi
 
