Iftikhar Shallwani is the new Karachi administrator

Dr Iftikhar Ali Shallwani – an officer of Grade 21 – will now look after the affairs of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as its administrator, the Sindh chief secretary notified on Monday.

Government officers have been appointed as administrators to run the affairs of corporations in different cities of Sindh.

Anees Ahmed Dasti, a grade 18 officer, will look after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as its administrator, grade 19 officer Nisar Ahmed Memon will look after the Sukkur Municipal Corporation affairs and Wali Muhammad Baloch – a grade 18 officer – will look after Larkana Municipal Corporation.

Deputy commissioners of each district are to perform the functions of their respective district councils, district municipal corporations, municipal committees and town committees as administrators.

On August 25, the Sindh government appointed Dr Shallwani as the local government secretary, replacing Roshan Ali Shaikh – who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau from Sindh High Court on August 24 over his alleged involvement in illegal allotment of government land.

Dr Shallwani has served as the Karachi commissioner for almost two years. He was appointed as the commissioner in October, 2018.

He completed his MBBS in 1990 from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences and his Masters in Regional and Urban Planning Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences in 2005.

He served as a counsellor at the Embassy of Pakistan-Buenos Aires in Argentina from 2007 to 2013.

Dr Shallwani has worked as the Sindh government’s chief economist, health secretary, law secretary and additional industries and production secretary.

Najam Ahmed Shah, a grade 21 officer, is now the Sindh local government secretary. He is working as the secretary for the provincial government’s investment department.

The Sindh government has appointed government officers as administrators after the completion of four-year tenures of the elected representatives in the third tier of government on August 30.