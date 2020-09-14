Kamoke students attack bus conductor for asking for fare

A bunch of students allegedly beat up a bus conductor for asking for fare in Kamoke on Sunday, the police said.

The students hailed from Lahore and were visiting the district. According to eyewitnesses, they got angry when the conductor told them to pay the bus fare.

“They pulled him out of the bus by gripping his collar,” one of them said. “They punched and kicked him until he passed out.”

When the commotion started, the bus driver escaped from the scene. The people passing by and other motorists intervened in the fight and rescued the victim. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Gujranwala where he’s currently under treatment.

An FIR has been registered at the Aminabad police station. No action has, however, been taken against the suspects.