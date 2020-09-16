Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

Jhelum tuition teacher arrested for ‘beating up’ students

Posted: Sep 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Jhelum tuition teacher arrested for ‘beating up’ students

Photo: File

A teacher was arrested for allegedly beating up students in Jhelum’s Khansama on Wednesday, the police confirmed.

The children were students of primary grades and took classes at the suspect’s tuition centre. The suspect reportedly used to beat them with slaps, pens, pencils and scales.

A video of one such incident went viral on social media. It showed the suspect screaming at the students, pushing them and beating them for not completing their homework.

After the video surfaced, the deputy superintendent of police immediately took notice of the incident, raided the tuition centre and arrested the suspect.

According to the police, the students’ families, however, immediately reached the police station and claimed that they have forgiven the teacher. “We have not received any written complaint of the incident yet,” an officer said.

He added that an FIR will only be registered after the family records their statement.

