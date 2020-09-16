Jhelum man attacks seven-year-old cousin with dagger

A man attacked his seven-year-old cousin with a dagger over a fight with her mother in Jhelum’s Mochiwala, the police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Allah Ditta, lured the girl with chocolates and led her into a dark alley across her house. He then slit her throat with the knife, the police said, adding that he has been arrested.

The girl was immediately shifted to a hospital. According to the doctors, her oesaphagus (food tube) has not been damaged and she is now out of danger.

“The suspect said that he committed the crime because he wanted to take revenge on his aunt,” a police officer explained.

The girl’s family has denied any enmity with the suspect or his family. “I don’t know what was going on his mind when Ditta committed the crime,” her uncle said. “We reached the crime site after we were called by one of the neighbours.”

An FIR has been registered and the suspect will be presented before a court soon.