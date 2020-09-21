Jhang man shoots stepdaughter over second marriage

A man, identified as Subha Khan, shot his stepdaughter for marrying for the second time in Jhang’s Jalalabad on Monday, according to the police.

The woman’s daughter was also injured during the attack. She was shifted to the DHQ Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Khan had married his stepdaughter off to one of his relatives and had written over all his property to her after the marriage. When he found out that she was divorcing her husband to marry another man, he grew enraged and opened fire at her.

The woman died on the spot.

Khan has been arrested and is in police custody. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.