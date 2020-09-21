Jhang couple beaten by landlord for not repaying loan

A labourer and his wife, Mumtaz Hussain and Perveen, were allegedly beaten with whips and belts by their landlord for not repaying a loan in Jhang’s Machi Wala, the police said on Monday.

According to the couple’s son, they owed the suspect Rs250,000. “On Sunday, the landlord and some men broke into our house demanding the money,” he said.

“They claimed our land as theirs and started to destroy our fields but my father parked a tractor in front of them after which the men brutally beat us up.”

A case has been registered at the Machi Wala police station. DSP Saifullah said that the couple was immediately shifted to a hospital where they are being treated. “We are waiting for their medical reports after which the investigation will begin.”

Meanwhile a police team has been formed to arrest the suspects as soon as possible, the officer added.

The family has requested Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident and punish the perpetrators immediately.