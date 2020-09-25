Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Jhang cops suspended for removing shirts in front of woman

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Jhang cops suspended for removing shirts in front of woman

The Punjab police department has suspended two cops in Jhang for taking their shirts off in front of a woman complainant inside the police station.

A few days ago, a social media user had shared the pictures of the policemen sitting inside the police station without their shirts. Azhar Mashwani, Punjab CM’s focal person on social media, had asked the Jhang police to look into the matter.

Sarfaraz Khan, the Jhang district police officer, took notice and the two policemen were suspended from their duty.

They violated the code of conduct and a departmental action was initiated against them, according to the Jhang police.

The cops were identified as Head Constable Aurangzaib and Constable Zafar Danish.

