IT plays key role in uplifting less developed areas: PM

He was speaking at a signing ceremony for award of contracts by the Universal Service Fund. It aims to provide voice and high-speed mobile broadband data services in Balochistan and Sindh.

"Digital Pakistan is the future of Pakistan," the prime minister said. He said they could increase the country's exports by concentrating on the IT sector.

Modern technology is of paramount importance in the fifth industrial revolution, PM Khan said. Connectivity is a brilliant way to raise the standard of living of people, he added.