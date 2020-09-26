Islamabad: Three Afghan nationals arrested for robbing residents

Three Afghan national were arrested for robbing residents of Islamabad, the police confirmed on Saturday.

The suspects had been declared ‘wanted’ by the police few months back. According to the police, they have seized stolen mobile phones, motorbikes, weapons and cars from their custody.

“The men used to escape to Afghanistan after committing the crime,” Islamabad Additional Superintendent Jaffar said, adding that Rawalpindi police had also been on the lookout for them.

“The suspects were very dangerous. They used to rob people at gunpoint from Sector I-8, I-9 and the IJP Road,” he added.

The suspects have been sent to jail for an identification parade.