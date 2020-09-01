Don’t dump trash into nullahs, Islamabad katchi abadi residents told

Residents of Islamabad’s katchi abadis have been asked to avoid throwing trash into the storm water drains.

I-9 Assistant Commissioner Mehreen Baloch visited various katchi abadis of the city on Tuesday. She reviewed the condition of the storm water drains near the I-9 and G-8 katchi abadis.

Residents have been told to take precautions because of continuous rainfall.

She assessed the threat levels after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.

Precautionary announcements will be made from all mosques and churches in vulnerable areas to tell the public to shift to safer places and to caution them against dumping trash into nullahs so pipes don’t choke.

Local councillors have been asked to prepare and submit data of all vulnerable households.

A day earlier, the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were barred from boating in the Rawal Dam, Swan, Korangi Nullah and other nullahs in the federal capital following a rain forecast.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, boating in the said areas was banned for two months after it was declared “extremely dangerous” for visitors.

The decision was passed given the weather conditions across the country. The Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the capital throughout the week.

Residents often make way to the dams and nullahs after rain for picnics and activities such as boating.

After heavy downpours in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday, the Rawal Dam was filled to its capacity after which its spillways were opened.

According to Shafqaat, if the dam overflows it will lead to flooding in the rivers and residential areas neighbouring them as well.