Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad court suspends judge over fight with PTI MPA’s husband

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Asked to leave charge as judicial officer

The Islamabad High Court has suspended an additional sessions judge who had opened fire on the husband of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker in Islamabad’s Red Zone, according to a notification issued by the court registrar.

A copy of the notification has also been sent to the suspended Judge Malik Jehangir Awan and he has been ordered to leave the charge as judicial officer with immediate effect. The action against the judge was taken under Punjab Civil Servants (efficiency and discipline) rules 1999.

Judge Awan and PTI MPA Abida Raja’s husband, Chaudhry Khurram, had an argument following an overtaking incident in Islamabad. According to the CCTV footage, Khurram had become violent during the argument and slapped the judge.

Related: PTI MPA’s husband detained for slapping session court judge

Following that, Judge Awan had taken his gun out and fired shots close to Chaudhry's legs in an attempt to make him stand down.

“I opened fire to protect myself after two men attacked me and punched me on the head, nose, and lips,” the judge said.

According to the police, the incident took place at a petrol station opposite the Foreign Office building on the Constitutional Avenue. The Supreme Court, Parliament, President House, and the Prime Minister’s House are also located in the vicinity.

The PTI MPA’s husband had also been detained after the incident, according to the police.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PTI MPA husband, Judge Malik Jehangir Awan, PTI MPA Abida Raja
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.