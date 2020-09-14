Islamabad court suspends judge over fight with PTI MPA’s husband

Asked to leave charge as judicial officer

The Islamabad High Court has suspended an additional sessions judge who had opened fire on the husband of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker in Islamabad’s Red Zone, according to a notification issued by the court registrar.

A copy of the notification has also been sent to the suspended Judge Malik Jehangir Awan and he has been ordered to leave the charge as judicial officer with immediate effect. The action against the judge was taken under Punjab Civil Servants (efficiency and discipline) rules 1999.

Judge Awan and PTI MPA Abida Raja’s husband, Chaudhry Khurram, had an argument following an overtaking incident in Islamabad. According to the CCTV footage, Khurram had become violent during the argument and slapped the judge.

Following that, Judge Awan had taken his gun out and fired shots close to Chaudhry's legs in an attempt to make him stand down.

“I opened fire to protect myself after two men attacked me and punched me on the head, nose, and lips,” the judge said.

According to the police, the incident took place at a petrol station opposite the Foreign Office building on the Constitutional Avenue. The Supreme Court, Parliament, President House, and the Prime Minister’s House are also located in the vicinity.

The PTI MPA’s husband had also been detained after the incident, according to the police.