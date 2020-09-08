Inam Ghani appointed new Punjab IG: PM’s aide

The federal government has appointed Inam Ghani as the new inspector-general of Punjab, PM’s special assistant Shehbaz Gill confirmed Tuesday.

“Inam Ghani will be the new IG Punjab,” Gill, PM Khan’s special assistant for political communication, said in a tweet.

Ghani has worked as South Punjab Additional IG and Punjab Operations Additional IG under outgoing IG Shoaib Dastagir.

Dastagir’s removal as the Punjab IG came after he developed differences with Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh.

The matter was also discussed in the federal cabinet’s meeting Tuesday. The final approval to replace the Punjab IG was given by PM Imran Khan himself.

Dastagir is the fifth Punjab IG who has been replaced in just two years since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government took over the province.