Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Government committed to working for development of tribal areas: PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Says provinces have ignored areas for years

The PTI government has always established a narrative that is inclusive of tribal areas across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Addressing the media at an inauguration ceremony in Bajaur on Monday, the premier said that over the last few years, the tribal areas in all four provinces have been forgotten and left behind.

"These areas don't have education, jobs or any other facilities," the prime minister pointed out, calling out the provinces for their ignorance towards the tribal areas.

"No one comes to power from the votes coming from these areas, therefore, none of the provinces give importance to these regions or work for their development."

He said that the ruling party in Sindh gets all its votes from districts other than Karachi, which is why they don't work for the city. "Similarly, PML-N only worked for the development of particular areas from Punjab because they got their votes from there."

PM Khan expressed his disappointment over provinces not giving 3% of their NFC Awards to the tribal areas.

"We will, however, make sure that tribal areas get all the rights they deserved but failed to get in all these years," he promised, adding that particularly for the areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Afghan-Taliban talks will bring peace and development to the region.

He said that the government will be allotting special funds for the development of tribal areas. "We will develop industries there so that jobs are created."

The PM added that they have planned to plant olive trees across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "We have conducted research and found that there's a lot of potential for growing olives in the region. It has a huge demand and will bring in profit."

