Pakistan on verge of a gas crisis: Imran Khan

Posted: Sep 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
He attended a seminar on natural gas on Wednesday

Pakistan is going to face a major gas crisis this winter, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The crisis is going to become much worse next year."

He said that the country is facing energy challenges because other governments never welcomed debate and discussion on it. If we would have held debates in the past, our power crisis wouldn't have been so severe, he said.

The premier was addressing a seminar titled 'Sustainability, Security, and Affordability of Natural Gas Supply in Pakistan' in Islamabad on Wednesday.

