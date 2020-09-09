Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani walks out of first press conference

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
He got angry at the media's questions

The new administrator of Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani, walked out in the middle of his first press conference at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation office on Wednesday.

Shallwani, the former Karachi commissioner, took office on Tuesday and had to give an introductory address for residents and the media on Wednesday. However, he left the press conference midway after he was asked some questions by journalists.

Before exiting the room, he said he had arranged the conference as an introductory session, not to discuss what happened in the past.

“I have worked as the commissioner of the city for a long time and organised multiple big events such as the Pakistan Super League in the past,” the administrator said, adding that he aims to work for the city with similar zeal and zest.

“The responsibility is big and I’m thankful to the authorities for trusting me with it,” Shallwani said. “I will fulfill all of them [responsibilities] as a professional civil servant and work for the betterment of the city.”

He added that he didn’t want to get into any kind of politics.

Shallwani has served as the Karachi commissioner for almost two years. He was appointed as commissioner in October 2018. On August 25, 2020 he replaced Roshan Sheikh as the local government secretary.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iftikhar shalwani Karachi administrator
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.