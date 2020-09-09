Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani walks out of first press conference

He got angry at the media's questions

The new administrator of Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani, walked out in the middle of his first press conference at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation office on Wednesday.

Shallwani, the former Karachi commissioner, took office on Tuesday and had to give an introductory address for residents and the media on Wednesday. However, he left the press conference midway after he was asked some questions by journalists.

Before exiting the room, he said he had arranged the conference as an introductory session, not to discuss what happened in the past.

“I have worked as the commissioner of the city for a long time and organised multiple big events such as the Pakistan Super League in the past,” the administrator said, adding that he aims to work for the city with similar zeal and zest.

“The responsibility is big and I’m thankful to the authorities for trusting me with it,” Shallwani said. “I will fulfill all of them [responsibilities] as a professional civil servant and work for the betterment of the city.”

He added that he didn’t want to get into any kind of politics.

Shallwani has served as the Karachi commissioner for almost two years. He was appointed as commissioner in October 2018. On August 25, 2020 he replaced Roshan Sheikh as the local government secretary.