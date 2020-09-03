Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘No attendance leeway’: IBA Karachi criticised over strict coronavirus policy

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
‘No attendance leeway’: IBA Karachi criticised over strict coronavirus policy

Photo: iba.edu.pk

The Institute of Business Administration Karachi met widespread criticism after it announced on Wednesday that it will not give students any leeway in attendance if they contract the novel coronavirus.

According to a student who wanted to remain anonymous, the students received an email from the varsity stating that it will begin in-person classes from September 15, as per the government’s announcement, and shared detailed SOPs that will be followed after the university reopens.

“All students are requested to follow safety measures such as wearing a mask on campus, frequent washing and sanitizing of hands, avoiding all forms of physical contact and maintaining a physical distance of three to six feet with other,” the email read.

The varsity has also issued a document containing detailed SOPs that the students are required to follow.

One of the things mentioned in the document, however, was criticised by students and sparked outrage and anger on social media.

It said, “Please note, if a student contracts COVID-19, he/she will not be given any leeway in attendance. Absences allowed for a course as per policy will remain in force and no exception on medical grounds will be given. Use your absences wisely, be cautious in late comings and in skipping classes.” The allowed number of absences for each class varies between two and five days.

In another place the document also states that students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get themselves tested and avoid coming to campus.

Students took to Twitter and Facebook to call out the varsity. They called it “inhumane” and “unfair”. Some filed a petition against the policy on Change.org while others requested the government to take action.

IBA’s Head of Marketing and Communication Haris Tohid told SAMAA Digital that the policy has been issued to “instill clear the severity of the coronavirus pandemic among students and highlight the importance of behaving responsibly on campus given the prevailing situation”.

He said this will act as a reinforcement for students to attend classes regularly and not use a suspected flu as an excuse for their absences. “This will basically make sure that the students are strictly following the SOPs.”

Tohid assured that the varsity has always given leeway to students with medical conditions. “When a COVID-19 case comes, we will give leeway to the student after reviewing their case and considering factors such as attendance and CGPA,” he added.

According to the attendance policy of the university, every full-time student is required to complete have at least 83% attendance. If they don’t meet this requirement, they will be given an F grade in that course.

FaceBook WhatsApp
attendance COVID-19 iba Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi floods because it's half shaped like a bowl: expert
Karachi floods because it’s half shaped like a bowl: expert
Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years
Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.