Sunday, September 13, 2020  | 24 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz diagnosed with coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz diagnosed with coronavirus

Punjab Assembly Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shahbaz has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is being shifted to a hospital from the Kot Lakhpat jail where he will be provided medical facilities.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Hamza has been suffering from high fever for the past three days and was shifted to the hospital after his condition failed to stabilize.

She demanded that the government take responsibility for Hamza’s medical state. Aurangzeb urged other party members to pray for the health of the leader.

Hamza is in jail on a judicial remand in a money laundering case. Earlier, his bail application was turned down by the Lahore High Court.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed a Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz Sharif and his family including his wife, sons and two daughters.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus hamza shahbaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore motorway rape: Officials' reactions to CCPO's victim-blaming statement criticised
Lahore motorway rape: Officials’ reactions to CCPO’s victim-blaming statement criticised
Pakistan woman cyclist groped while riding on Islamabad road
Pakistan woman cyclist groped while riding on Islamabad road
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.