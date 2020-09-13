PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz diagnosed with coronavirus

Punjab Assembly Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shahbaz has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is being shifted to a hospital from the Kot Lakhpat jail where he will be provided medical facilities.

Hamza Shehbaz sb has tested positive for COVID. Must be shifted to a medical facility from Kot Lakhpat prison as soon as possible. — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) September 12, 2020

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Hamza has been suffering from high fever for the past three days and was shifted to the hospital after his condition failed to stabilize.

She demanded that the government take responsibility for Hamza’s medical state. Aurangzeb urged other party members to pray for the health of the leader.

Hamza is in jail on a judicial remand in a money laundering case. Earlier, his bail application was turned down by the Lahore High Court.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed a Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz Sharif and his family including his wife, sons and two daughters.