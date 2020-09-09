Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Gujrat man arrested for raping, poisoning teenager

Posted: Sep 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

A man, identified as Hamza, was arrested for raping and then poisoning a 17-year-old girl in Gujrat’s Majra Village, the police said on Wednesday.

According to her family, the teenager had gone out to buy essentials but never came home. “When she didn’t return, we started looking for her with our neighbours,” the victim’s mother said.

“A few hours later we heard some screaming and shouting coming from the fields nearby,” she said, adding that when the family reached there, they saw a plastic bottle of poison in the suspect’s hand and the victim lying lifeless at his feet.

An FIR has been registered by the victim’s mother. The police have taken Hamza into custody and are interrogating him. He will be presented before a court soon, a police officer said.

The teenager’s father, who suffers from physical disabilities, has requested Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident and ensure that the perpetrator is punished as soon as possible.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
