Sunday, September 6, 2020  | 17 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Gujranwala lawyers ‘torture’ police constable over parking dispute

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Gujranwala lawyers ‘torture’ police constable over parking dispute

Photo: File

More than 20 lawyers in Gujranwala were booked for allegedly torturing and beating up a police constable outside a court in Wazirabad, the police confirmed on Saturday.

According to the constable identified as Muhammad Anwar, he had stopped Advocate Talat Farooq from parking his motorcycle in a no parking zone outside the court.

“When I didn’t let him park, all the lawyers there attacked me with punches, slaps and kicks,” he said.

The Gujranwala Bar Association, on the other hand, claimed that the constable had misbehaved with an elderly lawyer, which sparked the dispute.

The Saddar police have registered an FIR against 10 named advocates and 15 unknown lawyers. Further investigations are under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
constable dispute Gujranwala lawyers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Today's outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi's three big problems
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.