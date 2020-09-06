Gujranwala lawyers ‘torture’ police constable over parking dispute

More than 20 lawyers in Gujranwala were booked for allegedly torturing and beating up a police constable outside a court in Wazirabad, the police confirmed on Saturday.

According to the constable identified as Muhammad Anwar, he had stopped Advocate Talat Farooq from parking his motorcycle in a no parking zone outside the court.

“When I didn’t let him park, all the lawyers there attacked me with punches, slaps and kicks,” he said.

The Gujranwala Bar Association, on the other hand, claimed that the constable had misbehaved with an elderly lawyer, which sparked the dispute.

The Saddar police have registered an FIR against 10 named advocates and 15 unknown lawyers. Further investigations are under way.