Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Gilgit court sentences two men death for raping teenage boy

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Gilgit court sentences two men death for raping teenage boy

An anti-terrorism court in Gilgit-Baltistan sentenced to death two men accused of raping a 14-year-old boy in Skardu.

Another man named in the case has been handed a life imprisonment and Rs500,000 fine. The trial lasted two months after which Judge Mehmood-ul-Hassan announced the verdict.

The convicts, identified as Muzafar and Tajamul, also have to pay a fine of Rs10 million.

The men were arrested for raping and harassing the boy for six consecutive month and filming it. According to the police, the suspects also blackmailed the teenager with the videos and took money from him.

“They also threatened his life in order to prevent him from registering a complaint,” Skardu’s senior police officer said. “We seized the suspects’ phones and the videos.”

He added that initially a JIT was formed for the case’s investigation, but it was later moved to the ATC.

gilgit-baltistan rape
 
Skardu boy harassed, Skardu valley, gilgit baltistan court
 
