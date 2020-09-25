Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Ghafoor Haideri’s revelation confirms conspiracy against Nawaz: Maryam

Posted: Sep 25, 2020
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pic11-014 LAHORE: Aug11- Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz addressing to party activists as arrived at the National Accountability Bureau's office. ONLINE PHOTO by Malik Sajjad

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that the recent revelation by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor has confirmed that Nawaz Sharif’s removal, disqualification, humiliation and conviction had all been part of the same “conspiracy”.

The former first daughter shared a video clip on Twitter. It showed statements by former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Addressing lawyers at the IHC Bar, Siddiqui had said, “ISI officials told my chief justice that ‘we will not let Nawaz Sharif and his daughter come out until the elections, so do not include Shaukat Aziz in the bench’.”

The IHC judge was removed from his post following this speech. He had filed a petition against his removal in the Supreme Court, but no proceedings have so far been held on it.

Haideri recently said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had invited the JUI-F leadership to a meeting ahead of the Azaadi March last year. He said he along with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Akram Durrani had met with the army chief.

The JUI-F leader said when they went there, Gen Bajwa urged them not to hold the march or interfere in whatever they were doing against Nawaz Sharif. He was speaking on SAMAA TV show Awaz.

“Everyone already knew but this recent revelation has confirmed that Nawaz Sharif’s removal, disqualification, humiliation and conviction are an irrefutable reality and part of the same conspiracy,” Maryam said in her tweet.

“Nawaz Sharif was victimised, not convicted,” she said. “Almighty Allah is sufficient  for Nawaz Sharif.”

maryam nawaz Nawaz Sharif PML-N
 
Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, PML-N, JUI-F
 
