Multiple men gang rape woman in Sheikhupura in front of husband

A group of men raped a woman and held her husband hostage to watch in Sheikhupura, the police said on Friday.

The police have taken some unidentified men into custody. The number of arrests is unclear at this point.

This is the second gang rape being reported from Punjab in less than two weeks. On September 9, a gang rape in Gujjarpura of a woman enraged the whole country. The woman was raped in front of her children by two unidentified men on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura.

Sheikhupura DPO Ghazi Salahuddin said Ferozewala police has registered a case and started investigating the Sheikhupura gang rape.

He said a man promised to find the couple a job as a masseur and tricked them into coming with him to his village and took them to Kala Shah Kaku town in Sheikhupura while the couple was sitting outside Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

The couple are residents of Toba Tek Singh. They worked at people’s homes in Rawalpindi. They had come to Lahore in search of work. After running out of money for transport, the couple was sitting outside the Minar when they met the unidentified suspect who tricked them.

He took the couple with two other accomplices on a motorcycle. The rape survivor told the police that they raped her in front of her husband.

The woman’s medical test has been conducted and her DNA samples have been collected by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, said the Sheikhupura DPO.