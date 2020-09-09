Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

Fifth-generation war: COAS Bajwa says Pakistan’s interests must be safeguarded

Posted: Sep 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fifth-generation war: COAS Bajwa says Pakistan’s interests must be safeguarded

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that the country’s “vital interests” must be safeguarded from “anti-Pakistan elements” waging a fifth-generation or hybrid war.

This must be achieved in sync with the government’s policies, the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted the army chief as saying. The statement came after a Corps Commanders’ Conference at the Pakistan Army’s headquarters.

This is the second time in a week that General Bajwa has talked about the fifth generation or hybrid warfare. On September 6, the army chief made similar comments during the Defence Day event in Islamabad.

“My sisters and brothers making the most of this occasion, I would like to direct your attention to another challenge that is the fifth generation or hybrid war which has been imposed on us,” General Bajwa had said. “We are well aware of this threat and will, God willing, win it.”

Related: Will win ‘fifth generation’ or ‘hybrid war’ too: General Bajwa

The corps commanders were briefed on evolving environmental and operational developments along the Line of Control and Pakistan’s contribution in the Afghan peace process, the ISPR said in the statement Wednesday.

The forum noted ceasefire and human rights violations by Indian security forces as a “major cause of concern for regional peace and stability,” according to the ISPR.

He said he appreciates the “high state of morale” in the army and directed the commanders to ensure welfare of troops during prolonged operational deployments.

