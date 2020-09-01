Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Federal government has prepared ‘specific programme’ for Karachi: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Federal government has prepared ‘specific programme’ for Karachi: minister

The federal government has prepared a “specific programme” for Karachi and Prime Minister Imran Khan will share its details during his visit to Karachi on Friday, said the information minister Tuesday.

“A specific programme has been designed by the federal government for Karachi,” said Information Minister Shibli Faraz while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The minister said a strategy has also been prepared to implement the plan in Karachi and the federal government has also taken the representatives of the city and the provincial government on board.

The people in Karachi had to face a flood-like situation after the recent rains in the city. Several roads were submerged and the areas were inundated with water.

At least 41 people were killed in rain-related incidents. The monsoon spell has broken a 90-year record in August, said the Met office.

The provincial government of the PPP came under severe criticism by the rival parties for its alleged failure to contain the damage following the heavy rains.

The information minister said he believes that the situation in Karachi suggests either the government doesn’t take the city seriously or it is incapable of dealing with problems.

Senator Faraz said the premier is “very clear” and he wants to resolve the problems of Karachi while respecting the mandate of the provincial government. The minister mentioned the water crisis and transport issues in Karachi in his press conference and said the PTI government has a plan to resolve the problems.

