Fawad Chaudhry ready to become interior minister for six months

Posted: Sep 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Wants Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed on Wednesday his desire to become Pakistan’s interior minister after a journalist asked him about the ongoing accountability drive in the country.

“Give me the interior [ministry] for six months and then we will see,” Chaudhry replied.

The minister has been a vocal critic of his government’s move to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go to London for treatment.

Sharif, who is currently in London, has been ordered by the Islamabad High Court to appear before the court on September 10.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Chaudhry had said that the medical report provided by Sharif’s lawyers itself said that the patient was healthy.

It said Sharif's treatment could not start because it wasn't “appropriate” for him to go to the hospital due to coronavirus, he had added.
