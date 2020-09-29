Fawad Chaudhry calls Zardari, Sharifs ‘used cartridges’ of Pakistani politics

Says they cannot be reusedScience and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the politics of Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif would not work anymore. Chaudhry said this during an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. The Nawaz-league and Peoples Party want the accountability process to stop but this would not happen, he said. National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was not arrested all of a sudden, according to the minister. The process continued for over a year. "Shehbaz Sharif is the prime suspect in assets-beyond-means and money-laundering cases," he said. "These cases were not formed on statements, there is documentary evidence available." Chaudhry said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was voted into power so that it could recover the looted national wealth. He said Zardari and Sharifs would now get a chance to hold meetings and talks in prison. "They are used cartridges in the Pakistani politics," the minister said. "These cartridges cannot be reused."