Fawad Chaudhry calls Zardari, Sharifs ‘used cartridges’ of Pakistani politics

Chaudhry said this during an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. The Nawaz-league and Peoples Party want the accountability process to stop but this would not happen, he said.

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was not arrested all of a sudden, according to the minister. The process continued for over a year.

"Shehbaz Sharif is the prime suspect in assets-beyond-means and money-laundering cases," he said. "These cases were not formed on statements, there is documentary evidence available."

Chaudhry said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was voted into power so that it could recover the looted national wealth. He said Zardari and Sharifs would now get a chance to hold meetings and talks in prison.

"They are used cartridges in the Pakistani politics," the minister said. "These cartridges cannot be reused."