Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry calls Zardari, Sharifs ‘used cartridges’ of Pakistani politics

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Says they cannot be reused

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the politics of Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif would not work anymore.

Chaudhry said this during an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. The Nawaz-league and Peoples Party want the accountability process to stop but this would not happen, he said.

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was not arrested all of a sudden, according to the minister. The process continued for over a year.

"Shehbaz Sharif is the prime suspect in assets-beyond-means and money-laundering cases," he said. "These cases were not formed on statements, there is documentary evidence available."

Chaudhry said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was voted into power so that it could recover the looted national wealth. He said Zardari and Sharifs would now get a chance to hold meetings and talks in prison.

"They are used cartridges in the Pakistani politics," the minister said. "These cartridges cannot be reused."

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asif Ali Zardari fawad chaudhry Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fawad Chaudhry, Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, politics
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.