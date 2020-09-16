Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Three FATF-related bills passed in Pakistan joint parliament session

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three FATF-related bills passed in Pakistan joint parliament session

Three important Financial Action Task Force related laws were passed amid protests by the opposition in a joint session of Parliament on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present. He addressed the session after the bills were passed. The session was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

These three bills meet the requirements of the FATF to bring Pakistan out of its grey list.

Two bills were moved by Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan. They were the The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill and The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020. The third bill, The Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020, was tabled by Faheem Khan. 

Earlier today, the Senate, where the opposition enjoys a majority, had rejected the Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 a day after it was passed in the National Assembly.

Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, who was elected as an independent candidate and then appointed PTI’s chief whip in the Senate in 2019, tabled the bill. The opposition members said that the bill should be voted on. There are 104 members in the Senate, of which 30 voted in its favour, while 34 opposed it.

The bill seeks the insertion of Section 19-C (application of investigation techniques) in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The bill says that “the investigating officer with the permission of the court, within 60 days [will be allowed to] use techniques including undercover operation, intercepting communications, accessing computer systems and controlled delivery for investigation of financing terrorism under the law in force.”

The law gives the federal government the power to “make rules to regulate the procedure and execution of orders.”

Terror financing is one of the major obstacles, which is not only playing a degrading role against the development of a country but also imbuing such elements with the financial means which are an ultimate threat against the internal and external peace of the country and its allies, reads the statement of the objective of the bill.

The amendment seeks to “enable law enforcement authorities to take certain encountering techniques with authoritative support of the courts of law to curb with these menaces.”

For any bill to become a law in Pakistan, it is compulsory (with a few exceptions) for it to be first passed in the National Assembly and then the Senate. The bill is then sent to the president to sign after which it becomes a law.

