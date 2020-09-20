Family of eight-year-old Sanghar boy Ahmed Marri gets relief goods

People thronged to the marooned Mohammad Siddiq Marri village in Sanghar’s Khipro town on Sunday to meet Ahmed Marri, the eight-year-old boy who highlighted Sindh’s contaminated water problem.

A video of the boy carrying his dead rooster had gone viral on the social media. He had called out Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan People Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over their failure to get rain and flood water drained out of his village.

Scores of people, including some army personnel, visited Ahmed’s family in their village. They provided tents and relief goods to the flood-affected family.

Ahmed, who is a student of class one, was excited to see reporters around and told them about the problems faced by people in his village.

“I have always tried to share basic issues of my area with the help of my father,” the boy told SAMAA Digital. He thanked the media for taking interest in and covering the issue.

Ahmed’s father Rabnawaz Marri said the army personnel who visited them promised to play their role in getting water drained out of their village.

Sanghar Deputy Commissioner Imran Khowaja lauded Ahmed for showing the situation of his area through brilliant use of social media.

“Sanghar has been badly affected by torrential rains and subsequent floods,” Khowaja said. He requested media persons to visit the affected areas and report on the huge damages.

Shazia Marri, the PPP MNA from Sanghar, shared the video of the child on Twitter, saying that he was explaining what many people there were going through.

“Human lives lost and affected. Thousands of animals have died,” she wrote. “Approximately 140,248 people have been displaced in Sanghar.”

The PPP MNA said homes and agricultural lands in the district had been inundated. The Sindh government and a few donors were helping the affected people, but any assistance from the centre was still being awaited, she added.