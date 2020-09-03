Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore man searches for hidden gold on fake pir’s advice

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore man searches for hidden gold on fake pir’s advice

A man claiming to be a pir (faith healer) was arrested after he was found telling a man to dig for hidden gold under his house in Raiwind, Lahore on Thursday.

A team of the Dolphin Force, an elite security unit of the Punjab police to deal with street crime, took him into custody.

The law enforcers said the suspect was a fraud. He would visit different areas in the city and take money from people to solve their problems, claiming to be a faith healer. He has so far looted millions of rupees, the police said.

The pir told one man there were treasure boxes full of gold under his house. The man then started digging, but found nothing.

The pir had demanded two goats from him in exchange for the fake information about the gold.

Pakistan does not have any laws for black magic. Last week, a pir was arrested for harassing and attempting to rape a teenage girl in Faisalabad’s Ghulamabad, the police had confirmed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore pir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi floods because it's half shaped like a bowl: expert
Karachi floods because it’s half shaped like a bowl: expert
Today's outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi's three big problems
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems
Karachi will be destroyed if immediate steps not taken: Governor
Karachi will be destroyed if immediate steps not taken: Governor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.