Faisalabad teenager raped, murdered by neighbour: police

The body of a 14-year-old boy was found in the fields near Faisalabad’s Liaquatabad Road on Sunday morning, the police said.

According to his family, the teenager was abducted five days ago after which a missing persons complaint was lodged. They accused their neighbour Shehzad of raping the boy and then murdering him.

“Shehzad abducted our child, raped him and then brutally murdered him,” the victim’s uncle said.

Following this, the police arrested the suspect and interrogated him during which he confessed to the crime. “He told us that he had buried the body in the fields,” a police officer said.

The body has been returned to the family after a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered. The police added that suspect will soon be presented before a court.