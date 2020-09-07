Faisalabad man harasses, blackmails female constable over rejected marriage proposal

A man was arrested for harassing and blackmailing a female constable for refusing to marry him in Faisalabad, the police confirmed on Monday.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency’s cyber crime cell, the man was pressuring the woman to leave her husband and marry him instead. “When she didn’t do so, he sent inappropriate pictures of the constable to her husband,” a police officer said.

After a complaint was filed, the police raided the suspect’s house. They seized his mobile phone and memory cards where the pictures and videos of the woman were saved.

The suspect confessed to his crime. The court has remanded him into police custody for 14 days.

The cybercrime officer said that the crime was committed with the intent of revenge.