Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad woman and friend kill husband

Posted: Sep 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Faisalabad woman and friend kill husband

Photo: File

A woman killed her husband with her friend in Faisalabad’s Gulistan Colony and then misled the police by claiming he was killed in a robbery.

According to the police, the crime took place earlier this week. The man’s body was found in his house and had multiple tab wound, a police officer said.

CCTV footage was obtained by the police during the investigation which revealed that that the suspect’s friend had come to their house late night and helped her commit the crime.

Both of them have been arrested. They confessed to their crime during interrogation.

The woman told the police that her parents had married her to the man forcefully. “I had warned my parents but they didn’t listen to me. My husband and I never got along with each other,” she said.

A case has been registered and the suspects will be presented before a court soon.

