Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Nine-month-old twins abandoned on Faisalabad footpath

Posted: Sep 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Nine-month-old twins abandoned on Faisalabad footpath

Residents of Faisalabad’s Rachna Town found nine-month-old twin sisters abandoned on a footpath in their neighbourhood Thursday night, the police confirmed.

“We heard the crying and wailing of the infants late at night,” a resident said. “We found them on a footpath and called the police immediately.”

The twins are in the custody of the Punjab Child Protection Bureau. According to the bureau’s district officer, the infants were deliberately left there.

“They were properly dressed and had a bag with them which contained milk bottles, feeders and extra clothes,” she said, adding that when they were found, they were suffering from high fevers.

They have been shifted to the Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital. “When the twins were brought in, they had fevers,” Dr Irfan Qadir confirmed. “We gave them medicine after which they got better,” he added.

A bureau officer said that these cases usually took place due to domestic issues. She revealed that so far in 2020, more than 85 abandoned children have been rescued.

The police have begun investigations to find the twins’ parents.

