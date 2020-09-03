Soft encroachments removed from Karachi’s Gujjar, Chakore nullahs

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment department removed on Thursday soft encroachments from Chakore Nullah in Shah Faisal Colony and New Karachi Nullah and Gujjar Nullah in Nazimabad.

The department’s senior director told SAMAA Digital the team is working on the instructions of the Sindh government.

The district administration of the district and teams of the police and Rangers assisted.

“In the first phase, we are removing the soft encroachments around these storm water drains,” the KMC official said, adding that 30-feet on both sides of the drains have been marked to remove hard encroachments.

The KMC anti-encroachment department has demolished soft encroachments along 4.5 kilometers at Gujjar Nullah from Moosa Colony to the Federal Capital Area.

Heavy machinery is not being used. Demolitions are being done manually.

Four cattle farms, one nursery, five rickshaw sheds, two iron shades and three cattle shades were demolished from Moosa Colony to FC Area in Liaquatabad No 4.

The KMC official said soft encroachments, including snooker shades, wooding shops, iron shades and cattle farms were removed from Landi Kotal Chowrangi to Ziauddin Hospital.

This operation started Wednesday after neighbourhoods in District Central were inundated in monsoon rain.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had asked the authorities concerned to chalk-out a proper plan to remove encroachments from the storm water drains in Karachi.

The operation is divided into two phases in which soft encroachments will be removed first.

The second phase will take time as the government will make a proper plan for provision of alternative spaces for people, the KMC official said.