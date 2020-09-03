Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Soft encroachments removed from Karachi’s Gujjar, Chakore nullahs

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Soft encroachments removed from Karachi’s Gujjar, Chakore nullahs

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment department removed on Thursday soft encroachments from Chakore Nullah in Shah Faisal Colony and New Karachi Nullah and Gujjar Nullah in Nazimabad.

The department’s senior director told SAMAA Digital the team is working on the instructions of the Sindh government.

The district administration of the district and teams of the police and Rangers assisted.

“In the first phase, we are removing the soft encroachments around these storm water drains,” the KMC official said, adding that 30-feet on both sides of the drains have been marked to remove hard encroachments.

The KMC anti-encroachment department has demolished soft encroachments along 4.5 kilometers at Gujjar Nullah from Moosa Colony to the Federal Capital Area.

Heavy machinery is not being used. Demolitions are being done manually.

Four cattle farms, one nursery, five rickshaw sheds, two iron shades and three cattle shades were demolished from Moosa Colony to FC Area in Liaquatabad No 4.

The KMC official said soft encroachments, including snooker shades, wooding shops, iron shades and cattle farms were removed from Landi Kotal Chowrangi to Ziauddin Hospital.

This operation started Wednesday after neighbourhoods in District Central were inundated in monsoon rain.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had asked the authorities concerned to chalk-out a proper plan to remove encroachments from the storm water drains in Karachi.

The operation is divided into two phases in which soft encroachments will be removed first.

The second phase will take time as the government will make a proper plan for provision of alternative spaces for people, the KMC official said.    

FaceBook WhatsApp
encroachments Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Today's outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi's three big problems
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.