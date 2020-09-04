Operation against Karachi’s soft encroachments along drains enters third day

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation continued its anti-encroachment drive against soft encroachments at Gujjar Nullah and other storm water drains for the third day on Friday.

The operation was conducted in Gujjar Nullah, Hasan Colony, Teen Hatti, Khamosh Colony, Firdous Colony and Haji Murad Goth.

Cattle farms, workshops, warehouses and temporary make-shift carts were removed.

The KMC senior director for the anti-encroachment department said the process of removal of soft encroachments will continue at Gujjar Nullah in the first phase.

It started on Wednesday.

On Thursday, soft encroachments were removed from Chakore Nullah in Shah Faisal Colony, New Karachi Nullah and Gujjar Nullah in Nazimabad.

This operation aims to rid Karachi’s storm water drains of encroachments. It has been divided into two phases – removal of soft encroachments and removal of hard encroachments.

This decision has been taken by the Sindh government after the unprecedented rains in Karachi last week.