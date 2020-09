An eight-year-old boy was among two Pakistani civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control on Friday, the Pakistani military said.

Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in the LoC’s Baro sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

India has committed 2,340 violations of the ceasefire agreement since the start of this year, the ISPR added.

The wounded persons were shifted to a hospital.