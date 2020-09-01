Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Ehsaas scholarship portal to open on Sept 5

Posted: Sep 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ehsaas scholarship portal to open on Sept 5

The federal government has decided to open the portal for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme on September 5.

The steering committee of the project, during its sixth meeting headed by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar, reviewed the progress of the academic session 2019-2020 and devised strategies for 2020-2021.

The scholarship portal will be opened online where students will be able to submit their applications.

Last year, Ehsaas scholarships worth Rs4.8 billion were awarded to 50,762 undergraduate students in over 119 public universities.

According to Nishtar, overall, 50,000 undergraduate scholarships will be given every year to both men and women to enable them to acquire higher education on merit. “This four-year, Rs24 billion scholarship programme will support 200,000 students from low-income backgrounds.”

The scholarship covers tuition fees and a living stipend.

Students are awarded the scholarship after careful scrutiny. Last year, the applications were sent through an online portal of the Higher Education Commission.

Ehsaas Programme scholarships undergraduate
 
