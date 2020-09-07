Don’t open educational institutions in phases, association tells Pakistan govt

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has rejected the government’s decision to open schools in different phases, the association’s president said Monday evening.

All classes should resume together, said the association’s president, Abrar Hussain.

He said that the number of coronavirus infections has declined in the country and opening schools will not create any problem.

His remarks come a few hours after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced that schools across Pakistan will reopen from September 15.

All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases spiked.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the federal and provincial education departments and has been approved by the National Command and Operation Centre.

The governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh submitted their suggestions during the meeting.

Addressing a press conference, the federal education minister said that the educational institutions will be opened in different phases.

Universities, colleges and class IX and X will resume from September 15. The students from class VI to VIII will be called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI will be called in from September 30.