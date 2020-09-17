Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Disqualification case: Vawda given until October 14 to submit reply

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Disqualification case: Vawda given until October 14 to submit reply

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Islamabad High Court has given Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Faisal Vawda until October 14 to submit reply in a disqualification case against him.

Justice Amir Farooq heard on Thursday the petition filed by Mian Faisal seeking Vawda’s disqualification as a member of the National Assembly.

The petition says that Vawda submitted his nomination papers on June 11, 2018, which were accepted on June 18, 2018. He submitted the application to renounce his US citizenship on June 22, 2018 and hid his dual nationality while submitting the nomination papers, it states.

Barrister Jahangir Jadoon, the counsel of the petitioner, told the court that Vawda has not submitted his reply for 9 months despite court notices issued to him.

He requested the court to disqualify Vawda as an MNA for hiding his dual nationality and submitting a false affidavit.

Vawda’s counsel told the judge that the Election Commission of Pakistan was hearing the case too. He requested the court to grant three-week time to submit the reply.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until October 14.

