Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Fake pir arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan for killing 12-year-old

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Fake pir arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan for killing 12-year-old

A fake pir (faith healer) was arrested for allegedly torturing and then strangling a 12-year-old boy to death in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday, the police said.

According to the boy’s family, the pir, identified as Eijaz Hussain, was well-known in the district. “Our son wasn’t doing well for few days so we decided to take him to the pir to rid him of supernatural influence,” the victim’s father said.

He added that they had left the boy with Hussain, and when they came back they found him dead.

The police said that there were torture marks on the body. A case has been registered and the suspect is being interrogated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
DG Khan Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
DG Khan pir, DG khan pir torture, pir in dg khan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.