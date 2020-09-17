Fake pir arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan for killing 12-year-old

A fake pir (faith healer) was arrested for allegedly torturing and then strangling a 12-year-old boy to death in Dera Ghazi Khan on Thursday, the police said.

According to the boy’s family, the pir, identified as Eijaz Hussain, was well-known in the district. “Our son wasn’t doing well for few days so we decided to take him to the pir to rid him of supernatural influence,” the victim’s father said.

He added that they had left the boy with Hussain, and when they came back they found him dead.

The police said that there were torture marks on the body. A case has been registered and the suspect is being interrogated.