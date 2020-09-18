In-laws accused of poisoning Dera Ghazi Khan woman

A woman died of poisoning in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Drahma, the police confirmed on Friday.

Her family has accused her husband’s family of killing her. The couple had been having disagreements and arguments because her husband wanted to marry another woman, the victim’s uncle said.

The couple had five children together.

The police found her body at her in-law’s house and have shifted it to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Evidence from the crime site has also been collected.

“We have registered an FIR but will only able to start investigations after the medical reports come out,” a police officer said.