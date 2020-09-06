Sunday, September 6, 2020  | 17 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Defence Day: ISPR releases remake of ‘Har Ghari Tayyar’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Defence Day: ISPR releases remake of ‘Har Ghari Tayyar’

Photo: Har Ghari Tayyar/YouTube

The Pakistan Army has released a new track to pay tribute to the martyrs of September 6 as the country celebrates Defence Day.

Th song, ‘Har Ghari Tayyar’ is a remake of a patriotic song from the 1980s originally sung by Khalid Waheed, Niaz Ahmed and Zafar Ullah Poshni. The new version of the song features singers Ali Hamza (Noori), Ali Azmat, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar.

A video of the song was shared by the ISPR chief on Twitter. “A tribute to our martyrs, our heroes, on the eve of Defence and Martyrs’ Day,” he captioned the post.

The track has been composed by Hamza and additional lyrics have been written by Hayat Rizvi. The music video of the song, directed by Adnan Kandhar, reminds viewers of the sacrifices made by the country’s forces against terrorism.

According to the song’s description on YouTube, the song’s have been given a contemporary touch by the composer who put his “heart and soul” into the new version.

You can listen to the song here.

Defence Day

The day began with events at the Quaid’s Mausoleum in Karachi, Iqbal’s Mausoleum in Lahore and GHQ in Rawalpindi. A 31-gun salute was given in Islamabad early Sunday morning and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals.

In Karachi, a change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid’s Mausoleum. The 46 cadets who participated include three women.

An event was also held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad where Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi was the guest of honour. Tribute was paid to the nation’s martyrs at the Martyrs Monument.

A special event was also held at the Lahore Rangers Headquarters. In Rawalpindi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument at GHQ.

In his message on Defence Day, President Alvi said we have successfully defeated terrorism and extremism and are now on the path towards economic prosperity.

He said Pakistan has made serious efforts towards securing peace in the region but unfortunately our enemy has hostile designs against us. We reaffirm our pledge that we will continue to support the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle till the realisation of their right to self-determination, he vowed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the nation and armed forces proved that rather than size, it’s courage and devotion that matters most.

He said with the abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution, India has not only violated the UN Charter but also unleashed a reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris.

PM Khan said India is also showing an “aggressive posture” on the Line of Control and such provocations are aimed at diverting the world’s attention from its atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

defence day ISPR song
 
