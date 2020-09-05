Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

Court gives Interior Ministry until Monday to recover Sajid Gondal

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Court gives Interior Ministry until Monday to recover Sajid Gondal

Photo: Facebook

The Islamabad High Court has given the Interior Ministry until Monday to recover missing Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan officer Sajid Gondal.

Gondal, a former journalist who is currently serving as the SECP joint director, went missing in Islamabad Thursday.

His vehicle was found abandoned outside the Agriculture Research Centre in Shehzad Town, according to the police. Its doors were open and key was inside ignition.

“Disappearance of Sajid Gondal is of concern and we as government have a duty to ensure his early recovery,” Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had said in a tweet Friday. She had directed the police to lodge an FIR.

The police had then registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of his wife.

Gondal’s mother had filed a petition in the IHC seeking his recovery. His wife informed the court during Saturday’s hearing that her husband had no enmity. He appeared to be depressed lately and would go to the roof to listen to phone calls, she said.

The court gave the Interior Ministry until 2pm on Monday to recover the missing SECP officer. It asked the interior secretary, chief commissioner and Islamabad inspector general to appear before the court if the official is not recovered.

