Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Courts grants approval to exhume body of Karachi doctor-blogger

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Courts grants approval to exhume body of Karachi doctor-blogger

Photo: File

A Mirpurkhas sessions court has granted permission to exhume the body of the doctor-blogger who had died by suicide in DHA on August 18.

Last week, the Karachi police submitted a written request to the court for the exhumation and post-mortem of the body.

Initially, the request was sent to a court in Karachi, which had rejected it stating that the decision was to be taken by the court of the city where the victim was laid to rest.

Following the court approval, a team of doctors, surgeons, police officers and medico legal officers will visit the graveyard in Mirpurkhas where the deceased’s body is buried.

The decision was announced after the victim’s father claimed that she was drugged and raped by her ‘friends’.

According to the police, the exhumation and post-mortem examination is important as it will determine the truth behind the father’s allegations.

The 24-year-old woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV. There was confusion over whether the young woman was murdered or committed suicide but it was later determined to be a death by suicide.

Dr Jamali confirmed that the young woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left parietal side (left side of her head) and the bullet exited from the right parietal side. The woman was right-handed, and Dr Jamali said in such cases it is more likely that the entry wound is on the right side.

However, she did not rule out the injury being self-inflicted. The woman died before hospital staff were able to put her on a ventilator. No post-mortem examination was conducted at the family’s request and they have reportedly buried her in Mirpurkhas, she confirmed.

The Gizri police have registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and Dr Irfan Qureshi on the complaint of the victim’s father who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Court Karachi mirpurkhas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.